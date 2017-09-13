Nicki Minaj Reportedly Refused to Perform at NYFW Until She Got Some Popeyes

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In perhaps the most relatable move in the history of celebrity, Nicki Minaj reportedly refused to perform at the after-party for Philipp Plein’s New York Fashion Week show until someone brought her some Popeyes chicken.

“Page Six” reports Minaj, the patron saint of student loans and an outspoken chicken cutlet enthusiast (who once rapped, “I don’t fuck with them chickens unless they last name is cutlet”), was almost an hour late getting onstage at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday night because she was hungry. “She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes fucking chicken,” an “insider” told the gossip column. “The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken.”

For what it’s worth, Minaj was also over 40 minutes late to the the spring 2018 Monse show on Friday afternoon. But hey, we’re also constantly late when we’re hungry.