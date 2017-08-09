Nicole Richie’s Eyelashes Have a New Job

Photo: Courtesy of Urban Decay

Nicole Richie’s eyelashes will have to go through some onboarding. The actress and her lashes have a new gig as the face (and follicles) of Urban Decay’s new Troublemaker mascara. The House of Harlow 1960 designer announced the news on her Instagram with a video of her raising some light ruckus at the gym with some unembarrassing push-ups, sit-ups, and assisted pull-ups. This will be Richie’s first beauty partnership or role. We hope her lashes can handle the pressure of protecting her eyes from debris and fronting a new beauty campaign.