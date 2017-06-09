167 Designers on Their Spring/Summer Inspirations

New York Fashion Week is finally upon us. With the first shows starting today, the Cut asked 167 designers to participate in our seasonal feature “One Word, One Shot.” Each designer selected a word or phrase along with an image to describe their upcoming collections for the season. Some collections embody a sense of place like alice + olivia’s “Chelsea Hotel” and Badgley Mischka’s “Capri” inspirations. Others chose an attitude, like Jeremy Scott’s “#VivaAvantGarde” or Johanna Ortiz’s “Oneness.” With the majority of designers showing spring collections, it’s no surprise that many designers looked to foliage. Rebecca Minkoff, Jill Stuart, Christian Siriano and Milly all referenced the outdoors to describe their collections.
