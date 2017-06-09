The Latest on the Cut

6:00 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Maggie Haberman

The New York Times reporter on why bartending was the best journalism training, her daily news diet, and burnout.

6:00 a.m.

Vivian Gornick on the Book That Made Her a Personal Essayist

The Little Virtues shows how an essay “can make you feel the wonderment of being alive.”

6:00 a.m.

167 Designers on Their Spring/Summer Inspirations

Just in time for Fashion Week.

6:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: ‘Half of My Co-Workers Hate Me!’

When you don’t like people that much but you want them to like you, it never works.

12:40 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon Wants to Change How We Perceive Ambitious Women

“We have to do our part to change the idea that a woman with passion and ambition is out only for herself.”

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Fit Couple Marries at 24-Hour Planet Fitness

Until expiring gym memberships do us part.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

The Most Burning Man Thing to Happen at this Year’s Burning Man

Thinx co-founder Miki Agrawal gave away her breast milk to make lattes.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

See the Newest Fashion Campaigns for Fall

And more from Gucci’s Star Trek–inspired campaign.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Meditation Gear Just Got a Lot More Fashion-Forward

Max Vallot and Tom Daly of District Vision have made the most eclectic and stylish athlete’s tool kit.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Dreamy Fashion Illustrations From a New Art Show

“Drawing on Style” opens just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Dress Up Your White Sneakers With These Colorful Socks

Happy Socks gives your feet a fashion-y makeover.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Rihanna’s Beauty Line Will Include 40 Foundation Shades

Groundbreaking (unfortunately).

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Silicon Valley Execs on a Diet Insist They’re Not on a Diet

Biohacking: Dieting … for men!

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

Inside the NYFW Art Show You Don’t Want to Miss

Art + Commerce celebrates 30 years in business with an exhibit of famous fashion photography.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Your Guide to Fighting Trump’s Decision to End DACA

How to protest and who in Congress to call to stand up for the rights of immigrants.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

The 11 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Including several under $50.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Madonna Is Apparently Too Famous to Receive Packages

#BitchPlease

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

Saks’s Fashion Director on the One Trend She’s Obsessed With

The professionally chic Roopal Patel tells us what she loves now.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Everything You Need for a Beautiful, Organized Bathroom

Pretend you’re being featured on Into the Gloss.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Trump Is the Only Person Not Paying Attention to Melania’s Outfit Choices

The First Lady wore an Italian-made dress in a Trump tweet about American-made products.