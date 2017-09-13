The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 7

As far as we know, Ralph’s cars weren’t see-now-buy-now.

10 mins ago

Jump Inside an Art-World Bounce House and Mourn a New York That Never Was

The Queens Museum’s newest exhibition has something for every New Yorker.

17 mins ago

21 Fashion Students on How They Dress for School

Salvation Army is in; black is out.

18 mins ago

Ladies Still Horny Despite Hurricane

A picture of hot cops working during the storm has gone viral.

2:31 p.m.

Can You Find All the Weed Puns in This Senator’s Marijuana-Bill Announcement?

Orrin Hatch really wants you to know he “gets” weed.

2:14 p.m.

Teva’s Making an Ugly-Cool Japanese-Inspired Sandal

The gorpcore shoe of your dreams has arrived.

1:55 p.m.

The Medicare-for-All Bill Covers All Women’s Health Services, Including Abortion

Pro-choice groups are heavily endorsing the bill.

1:40 p.m.

All You Need to Stand Out Is a Beautiful Red Dress

Plus some practical flats.

12:51 p.m.

Ava DuVernay on the Book Her Sister Recommended

The filmmaker was a freshman at UCLA when she first read Their Eyes Were Watching God.

12:41 p.m.

Ralph Lauren’s Bondian Reboot Revives His Franchise

Amid sports cars and sexy female villains, the designer’s best collection in some time.

12:41 p.m.

Watch Cher and Future Sing Together in a New Gap Ad

Soothing.

12:15 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Suggests Women Didn’t Vote for Her Because of Men in Their Lives

These comments came during an interview with NPR about her new book.

11:57 a.m.

This Is the Ultimate Sign of Endorsement From Anna Wintour

Michael Kors is one lucky designer.

11:18 a.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Know Anything About Taylor Swift’s Scarf

The scarf from “All Too Well” remains unaccounted for.

11:03 a.m.

Democrats Are About to One-Up Ivanka Trump on Child Care

They’re introducing a child-care bill that’s more comprehensive than Ivanka’s.

11:02 a.m.

Worst Sex Ever: I Peed All Over Us

“There was no physical warning. There was only a moment in which I wasn’t pissing the bed, and the moment in which I was.”

10:47 a.m.

Courtney Love and Christy Turlington Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Jason Wu, Shayne Oliver, Helena Christensen.

10:41 a.m.

Oh God, Is Anthony Scaramucci Starting a New Media Company?

Nobody asked for this.

10:26 a.m.

Serena Williams Shares the First Adorable Images of Her New Baby Girl

She also posted a video documenting her pregnancy.

10:08 a.m.

Beyoncé Says ‘Natural Disasters Don’t Discriminate’ in Powerful Speech

The “Hand in Hand” hurricane-relief telethon raised over $44 million for hurricane victims.