All You Need to Stand Out Is a Beautiful Red Dress

Some Golden Peacock outfits involve coordinating with another human, figuring out the art of tasteful clashing, or trying to figure out how to wear every color at once. And then some are beautiful in their simplicity, like T Magazine style director Malina Joseph Gilchrist’s outfit yesterday. The long red dress paired with white slippers is perfect just as it is — with added practicality points for a black cross-body bag. And as we’re nearing the end of New York Fashion Week, who couldn’t use some street-style inspiration that feels somewhat attainable and incredibly on-trend.
