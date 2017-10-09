While everyone else breaks out their new fall purchases, Yasmine Sewell is here to remind us that summer is technically not over just yet. Instead of the menswear blazers we’ve been seeing every day, Farfetch’s new VP of style and creative opted for a breezy tiered pink gingham Loewe dress. She added arty red earrings and white slingbacks, both by Céline, proving that it’s still not too late to squeeze in a few more weekends on that unicorn pool-floatie. For her valiant efforts at keeping the easy, cheerful summer spirit alive, she’s our Golden Peacock of the day.
