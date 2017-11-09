Sometimes It’s Cool to Show a Little Effort for the Cameras

In the street-style world, if you’re going to properly peacock, you might as well own up to posing for the cameras. And no one was working the photographers harder than Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis. Wearing a full, hot-pink look down to the chunky platforms from Sies Marjan, Genesis gave it her own spin via the pulled-up Nike socks. And instead of playing coy and doing the casual, walking to-and-fro in front of the mass of photographers, she decided to get down and pose. For her leg strength and commitment to capturing the best image possible, she’s today’s Golden Peacock.
