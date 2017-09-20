Olivia Munn Had to Pay for Her Cameo in Ocean’s 8

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The upcoming Ocean’s 8 will reportedly have a number of big-name cameos from celebrities like Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and this cool dog riding a skateboard. But for some, the opportunity to appear in the all-female reboot of the Ocean’s Trilogy came with a cost. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly radio, JoJo Fletcher’s once almost-sister-in-law Olivia Munn said that she had to pay for her makeup and wardrobe in the film’s Met Gala scene.

They’re like, ‘Do your own glam,’ and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.’

Regardless, Munn said she is “just as excited about it as everybody else” for the film’s release in June 2018.

While it is unclear just how much Munn paid for her appearance, no price seems too high for the chance to appear onscreen alongside legends like Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, and Skateboard Dog.