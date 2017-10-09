Opening Ceremony Has Created the Most Feel-Good Runway Program

View Slideshow Photo: Brigitte Lacombe

You know the ending of Love Actually when Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, and that cute drummer kid are all hugging loved ones in the Heathrow Airport terminal and you’re overwhelmed with the message Love is everywhere! Love is beautiful! Love takes so many forms! That’s kind of how it feels to look at Opening Ceremony’s look book for their pre-spring 2018 collection. But there are fewer turtlenecks.

The look book, shot by Brigitte Lacombe, also serves as the program for the runway show. It’s “devoted to relationships” including couples, muses, family, and friends. Oh, and they’re all dancing (in various degrees of technical proficiency). Phillip Lim jumps with model Xiao Wen Ju; Spike Jonze picks up his niece, Sasha Lunn. Opening Ceremony designers Humberto Leon and Laura Kim also make (separate) appearances.

Click through to feel the love. Then maybe call your mom, muse, or best friend.