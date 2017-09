Photo: Getty Images

Like your cool aunt who insists on constantly reminding you that she too was young once, Utah senator Orrin Hatch wants you to know that he “gets” weed. In fact, he’s so familiar with it that it’s totally cool for him to make drug puns — even in a Senate bill press release!

the number of weed puns in sen. orrin hatch’s medical marijuana bill announcement are amazing pic.twitter.com/vahN9Z1fhi — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 13, 2017

“High time,” “into the weeds,” “strains,” “to be blunt,” “roll out,” “joint effort,” “high hopes,” “kumbaya moment:” by my count, that’s 8 puns. Should’ve gone for 412 more.