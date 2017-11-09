Oscar de la Renta Teases a Spring Collection Filled With Tulle and Paint

The Fashion Week crowd can always count on the Oscar de la Renta show to be a mid-week pick-me-up. Gold mini-dresses for fall? Hot-pink pants with red sweaters? Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia said yes last season. While we wait to see how the design duo continue the brand’s new younger direction, director Fabien Constant is giving us a little taste of what’s to come.

The new video above shows model Teddy Quinlivan playing and dancing in the Oscar studio the day before the spring 2018 show. Envy the girl who gets her hand on that pink tulle and those painted dresses before anyone else.

Directed: Fabien Constant; Co-Creative Directors: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia; Art Director: Bonnie Turtur; Model: Teddy Quinlivan.