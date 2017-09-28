Here’s a Clever Way to Wear Stuff You Already Own

Photo: Nabile Quenum./Nabile Quenum

Google “transitional dressing” and you’ll read a lot about layering. You’ll get recommendations on things like the perfect lightweight coat that’s roomy enough for sweaters and thick tights for taking your day dresses from summer to fall. While yes, those are sound ideas, Alicia Padron’s approach is much more interesting. Padron may be an expert in weirdo fashion but this look is a clever way to mix up two items you probably already own.

Her long patchwork Diane von Furstenberg dress is just another version of that maxi you wore all summer. Slip on that striped top you probably only wear with jeans and boom: you have a new way to style some closet staples. As for the quirky accessories — that’s your call.