Here’s How to Get Over Your Fear of Leopard Print

Animal prints are a scary thing for the average person to wear. Most people fear their loud nature and bad reputation for being tacky. But when done right, like on the showgoer above, it comes off stylish and sophisticated. The trick is to choose your accessories correctly. Flats and a roomy tote are both exceedingly practical items that offset dramatic leopard spots. To keep it from being overkill on the eyes, she opts for a simple blazer instead of a flashy jacket. Of course, it being Fashion Week, you can’t be too quiet — the coordinating patterned pants give the outfit the extra credit to push it over the edge to win our Golden Peacock award for the day.
