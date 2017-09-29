Here’s How to Get Over Your Fear of Leopard Print

In a series of ads shot by Brigitte Lacombe.

See Jennifer Lawrence Do Her Best Georgia O’Keeffe Impression for Dior

Get to know the Eight Senses.

Meet the New Brand Where Modesty Meets Functionality

For women, it’s not buying exactly what he sold — it’s claiming a version of his lifestyle for ourselves.

So much better than a plain old stilettos.

Heels Come in Unexpected Cool Shapes This Fall

This Week in Drama: Jane Fonda on Megyn Kelly, the Cat Café Meltdown, and More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.