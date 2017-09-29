Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Last night, Ellen von Unwerth, Liya Kebede and Doutzen Kroes partied in a French medical building. Paris’s L’École de Médecine, one of the city’s first medical colleges, was transformed to celebrate L’Oréal Paris and Balmain’s first beauty collaboration. The showpiece (apart from the 12 new lipsticks), was a vintage car with very impressive hydraulics and strong smoke machines that billowed purple and blue-tinted mist throughout the venue. Even more smoke than usually typical of a French party made its way to guests, including the brand’s spokesmodels Soo Joo Park and Maria Borges. Click through to see Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, Courtney Love, Pamela Anderson, Olivier Rousteing, and more.