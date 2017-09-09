See Inside Calvin Klein’s Discothèque Party

Last night, Calvin Klein’s New York City headquarters were transformed into what felt like a hip Belgian discothèque, for an exclusive party celebrating the brand’s spring/summer 2018 show. The warehouse-style space was the same one used for Thursday night’s runway, and the show’s Americana-meets-horror installation featuring oversize pom-poms, silver buckets with axes, and fringed streamers remained in place.

Red lights and smoke machines flooded the room with an ethereal reddish glow. Onstage, a crew of all-female DJs synced heart-pounding electronica with a flashing red-and-blue light show. Celebrity guests included Brooklyn Beckham, Jessica Joffe, Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, Soo Joo Park, and New Order singer Bernard Sumner, as well as models from the runway show and more friends of the brand.

Unlike other parties this week, the fête seemed less concerned with attracting celebrities or sponsors, and more as a chance for hardworking staffers to finally let loose. A little after midnight, designer Raf Simons seemed to finally get that chance, dancing happily into his own party. Click through the photos ahead.