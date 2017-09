View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

On day three of Paris Fashion Week, plenty of people in the street-style crowd channeled the laissez-faire theme of Isabel Marant’s show — the designer’s lesson on how to dress like a French man. They wore oversize sweaters in richly colored, sumptuous fabrics.

Stripes and head-to-toe denim came out in full force, while shoes were every shade of the rainbow, from clunky blue-velvet pumps to leopard-print knee-high boots. Click ahead to check out more of the best street style.