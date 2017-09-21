See the Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

Welcome to Milan Fashion Week, where leopard is a neutral and Gucci is a wardrobe staple. From show to show, the street-style looks are like rules for maximalism:
1. Wear prints on top of prints, on top of more prints.
2. Sling a (Gucci) fanny pack over your shoulder.
3. If you insist on wearing a classic piece, like houndstooth or a blazer, pair it with an over-the-top statement piece like red leather pants.
Click ahead to see the kimonos, cowboy boots, and camel tracksuits-as-pantsuits.
