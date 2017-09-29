See Colorful Polaroids From the New YSL Accessories Book

Fifteen years after Yves Saint Laurent retired, a new photography book revisits the designer’s most influential accessories. The 400-page tome features jewelry, purses, shoes, and hats created from the very beginning of Laurent’s career — when he designed his first collection for Christian Dior at age 21 — up to his final presentation in 2002. “One can never overstate the importance of accessories,” he once said. “They are what turns a dress into something else.”
Yves Saint Laurent Accessories, out October 4 from Phaidon Press, features colorful Polaroids of models, sketches, and behind-the-scenes portraits of the designer at work. The Yves Saint Laurent Foundation in Paris, which houses a private archive of more than 20,000 accessories, helped design and edit the volume, which was made to look like a jewelry box. Two museums will open exhibitions this month to honor the late designer — the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris and the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech. Click ahead to preview the book.
