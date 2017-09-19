Photo: Adela Loconte

Thanks to a wellspring of interest in vintage ’90s styles, Americana brands are having a comeback of sorts. Lil Yachty designs capsules for Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Vetements, and now Polo Ralph Lauren is capitalizing on its rich street-wear history.

The brand is dipping into its archives to bring back the Polo Stadium line, one of its most highly-coveted collections. Originally released in 1992 to commemorate the Barcelona Olympic games, the Stadium collection featured some of Polo’s most recognizable motifs, like the blue, red, and white palette and P-wing graphic logos. If you were too late (or just born after 1992), an original piece would cost you over $500 on eBay.

Now shoppers can get a taste of Polo Stadium directly from the source, albeit with a twist. Starting today and running until Thursday, September 21, customers will be able to buy one piece from the reissued capsule by receiving a wristband in one of the three select Polo locations. The wristbands will distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, so arriving early will work in your favor.

While the process involves a little more than click to bid, the prices come a lot cheaper than a convoluted online auction: hats will run $50 each, with shirts ranging from $125-$225 and outerwear from $195 to $495. Click through the slideshow below to see all of the pieces from the Polo Stadium capsule, and to check out the full campaign video.

Polo Ralph Lauren Stadium Collection, available at 109 Prince Street, New York; (212) 625-1660; 444 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills CA; (310) 281-7200; 750 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL; (312) 280-1655.