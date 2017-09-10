Poppa Snoop Is the Runway Star We Never Knew We Needed

The roster of models for Philipp Plein’s show included not one but two of Snoop Dogg’s relations: His son, Cordell Broadus, and his father, who is known as Poppa Snoop. Cordell is turning into a fashion regular – he’s also walked in Dolce & Gabbana, and at the age of 20, he’s the creative director for his Snoop Dogg’s clothing line, Joyrich – but this was the first runway experience for Poppa Snoop. We talked to him about how he made it into the show, his experience at fashion week, and working with his grandson.