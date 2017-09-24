Kylie Jenner Partied in Las Vegas Last Night

Photo: @KylieJenner/Instagram

Pregnancy rumors did not slow down Kylie Jenner this weekend. The 20-year-old who is reportedly expecting a baby girl with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, spent the weekend as any Kardashian might – at a wine safari in Malibu followed by a night out in Vegas.

On Friday, Jenner celebrated the birthday of best friend Jordyn Woods, at the Malibu Wines Safaris where visitors taste local vintages while hanging out with zebras, camels, and giraffes. The friends celebrated with lots of cupcakes, and Jenner’s gift of a brand new Mercedes.

Then, last night, Jenner was spotted going through a back entrance to the T-Mobile arena attend her boyfriend’s show at the iHeart Radio Festival in Vegas where DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, and Demi Lovato were also performing.

Although Jenner’s pregnancy rumors have been all over the news this weekend, in an interview with the Cut in Milan, Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner was unfazed and didn’t confirm or deny the news. But the momager did stay on Kardashian-family message: “Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”