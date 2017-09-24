Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last night in Toronto, royal girlfriend Meghan Markle was on hand to support Prince Harry at the third annual Invictus Games, a multi-sport international event the Prince created for wounded armed service members.

Whether or not it was their first public appearance is debatable as they also sort of appeared publicly in May at the Audi Polo Challenge, where Harry was playing. But showing up in the same physical space is still a big deal for the couple who recently told Vanity Fair: “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

Still, Royals love to take courtship slowly, especially when things are serious. And apparently, the pair still needs to work their way up to sitting together. Last night, they sat 18 rows away from each other, with Harry seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, and behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

This is the latest in a slew of couplely things they have been doing over the past year. They went on an African safari, Markle attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception, and they apparently like watching Moana at his Kensington Palace home.

While, Markle has already met Royal power-broker Princess Charlotte, those tracking the engagement process are now waiting for confirmation that Markle has met with the Queen, which so far has not been confirmed – but will mean things are actually serious.