Another Hot Felon Walked at New York Fashion Week

Photo: Biel Parklee.

Mekhi Alante Lucky — aka Prison Bae — made his New York Fashion Week debut tonight during the Helmut Lang show, wearing a black jacket, leather boots, and a ripped white top.

The OG hot felon, Jeremy Meeks, made his runway debut at Philipp Plein last year. Similarly, Lucky was discovered after his mugshot went viral. Meeks and Lucky share a model-esque razor-sharp jawline, but Hot Felon part deux has the added benefit of heterochromia, a condition that makes the irises two different colors, like David Bowie or Kate Bosworth.

Lucky was arrested last May for speeding in North Carolina, and signed with St. Claire modeling agency in mid-August. Less than a month after he signed, he was walking in the Helmut Lang show in front of Diplo.