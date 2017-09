In almost entirely black-and-white, comprising works by Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein, and Robert Longo, The Brooklyn Museum’s exhibition “Proof” connects four centuries worth of historical tumult.

In an era when fake news is an all but inescapable topic, “Proof” aims to comment on the elasticity of evidence and how it can be altered to fit many narratives.

The exhibition is open from September 8 until January 7, 2018.