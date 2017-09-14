Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian: reality-TV star or an entity who could cause massive geopolitical disruption via a single tweet? Putin’s Press Secretary, Dmitri Peskov, recently suggested that she’s at least capable of the latter.

In a New York Times feature about the Kremlin’s massive media apparatus, Peskov pointed to the power of social media when it came to sparking revolutions and altering political situations, saying, “Now you can reach hundreds of millions in a minute.”

Take, he continued, “this girl, from show business, Kim Kardashian.”

Kardashian is among the most popular people in all of social media, with 55 million Twitter followers, nearly 18 million more than President Trump. “Let’s imagine that one day she says, ‘My supporters — do this,’ ” Peskov said. “This will be a signal that will be accepted by millions and millions of people. And she’s got no intelligence, no interior ministry, no defense ministry, no K.G.B.” This, he said, was the new reality: the global proliferation of the kinds of reach and influence that were once reserved for the great powers and, more recently, great media conglomerates. Even Peskov sounded slightly amazed considering the possibilities. “The new reality creates a perfect opportunity for mass disturbances,” he said, “or for initiating mass support or mass disapproval.”

She did manage to convince people it was a good idea to drink laxative tea, so maybe anything is possible.