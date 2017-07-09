Rashida Jones Lands Her First Beauty Job

Photo: Getty Images

Rashida Jones is about to help a drugstore beauty brand be more inclusive. Almay announced today that the actress, screenwriter, and producer will be starring in videos for the brand portraying a comedic look at what it really means to be an “influencer.” Taking an Ingrid Goes West–like approach to it all, Jones said in a press release: “There is so much pressure to portray an idyllic life, especially through social media, and honestly, does anyone really have the picture-perfect Matcha Latte every day? It was this thought that sparked the idea of showing what my life as an influencer would really be like, behind the curtain, imperfectly perfect.”

Jones also wrote the script for her videos, in which she plays the persona of an “Almay Mega Influencer” which will start this week on Almay’s YouTube channels and be part of what the brand calls a “refresh.” “Our new Almay campaign seeks to widen what ‘beautiful’ means, and drive conversation around individual beauty,” said Antonette Bivona, marketing director at Almay. WWD also reported that Almay chief executives stated broadening shade ranges to be among their priorities. Well, Rihanna has set a high bar.