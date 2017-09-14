Remembering Jeremiah Goodman, Who Painted Famous Rooms and Conjured Other Worlds

Jeremiah Goodman, an artist who painted dreamy, impressionistic watercolors of some of the grandest rooms in the world, died last week in New York at the age of 94. His oeuvre stretches back some 70 years and includes paintings of rooms that belonged to icons like Bruce Weber, Diana Vreeland, and Bob Hope. In 2007, Goodman’s friend and curator Dean Rhys Morgan drummed up late-career interest in the artist with the publication of a monograph, Jeremiah A Romantic Vision (out from Powerhouse Books), and retrospectives in Los Angeles and London. Morgan is now working on a second book of paintings and photographs of Goodman’s life and work for Powerhouse.
