Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Leave it to Rihanna to make the coolest exit of Fashion Week so far. At first, the show seemed pretty standard, with models for her Fenty x Puma collection parading in neon around giant pink sand dunes. But wait: three motocross bikes finished it out with a victory lap around the runway, including multiple tricks.

After flipping and twisting over the catwalk, they returned, bringing Rihanna with them on the last circle around.

The designer-singer, clad in monochromatic green (and no helmet), gave a queen-like wave to her audience – which included Whoopi Goldberg, Cardi B, and Ashley Graham.

Nobody ever said she wasn’t memorable.