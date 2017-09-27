Photo: Eduardo Parra / Stringer/2017 Getty Images

Earlier this month, Rihanna created a product that should have existed all along: quality foundation in a 40 unique shades. In less than a week, the darker shades sold out across the country. Other brands, realizing that having a wide shade range is good for business, have started to promote theirs. One problem though — Rihanna isn’t having it.

Make Up For Ever, which has made forty shades since 2015, posted an instagram saying “40 shades is nothing new to us -👄-.” Some Fenty stans took it as shade to Rihanna, but Rihanna fired back with two comments, “Lol still ashy” and “Shook.”

#ClapBackSeason: Earlier we told y'all how people were dragging #MakeUpForever for a post they made regarding their 40 shades of foundation & #Rihanna just joined in on the drag fest 😩😩😩 #FentyBeauty A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

You can comb through the comments for more, but let’s just say Rihanna’s critique wasn’t the only one of its kind.