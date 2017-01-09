Rihanna’s New Makeup Line Already Has the Best Shade Names

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Trust the woman who can deliver subtle shade to Diplo to come up with some of the best beauty shade names yet. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection launches next week, but several teaser videos were launched today. In one, a diverse cast of models like Slick Woods, Duckie Thot, Halima Aden, Paloma Elsesser, Selena Forrest, and Rihanna herself model the brand’s first lip gloss. Another video proclaims that the brand’s apparent slogan, “You don’t need to be the same, all the time.”

You don't all have to be all the same, all the time. Coming soon. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri. #shadenames @camila_costa A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

An additional video has Woods stating what appears to be different shade names, among them Chili Mango, Trippin’, Hustler Baby, Wrong, Cheek Freak, Trophy, Wife, No Charge, Confetti, Hustler, and Fire Crystal. Give us these names over girls’ names anytime.

For people who can’t wait for the collection to officially launch September 8, at 12 Pacific Time, they can head to a Sephora store September 1 to “unlock” a preview by scanning the Fenty Beauty code on the Sephora app. As one commenter on the @FentyBeauty Instagram said, “Kylie Cosmetics be shivering.”