RuPaul and Marc Jacobs Blessed Fashion Week With a Drag Ball

View Slideshow Photo: Zak Krevitt. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

RuPaul and Marc Jacobs threw a glittering Drag Ball for the Fashion Week crowd last night, kicking off New York City’s first-ever DragCon convention — a celebration of drag queens and queer culture at the Javits Center this weekend.

The dress code was, of course, full drag. The crowd was a sparkling sea of sequined bodysuits, sheer lace, neon jackets, pink wigs, and big hair. And like on RuPaul’s Drag Race, there were awards for the standout attendees: Best Bio Queen, Butch Queen, and First Time in Drag. RuPaul DJ’ed under blue and purple lights at the Heath in Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, where Derek Blasberg, Randy Barbato, and Fenton Bailey were spotted among Drag Race stars like Michelle Visage.

Photographer Zak Krevitt and the Cut’s senior photo editor Biel Parklee were there with cameras in tow and captured the night, which benefited Planned Parenthood in partnership with Marc Jacobs Beauty. See their photos in the slideshow ahead.