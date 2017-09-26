Saint Laurent Lit Up the Eiffel Tower for Pierre Bergé

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Saint Laurent had the best seat in the city for its spring 2018 show, which took place Tuesday night at Paris Fashion Week. An enormous runway was erected in the Jardins du Trocadéro at the base of the Eiffel Tower, which was lit up especially for the occasion in honor of Pierre Bergé.

Bergé, who died at the age of 86 earlier this September after a long battle with myopathy, co-founded the brand with Yves Saint Laurent, who was also his romantic partner. Bergé is remembered fondly in the industry, but also clearly by Paris, and beyond.

It's the night the Eiffel Tower came on for SAINT LAURENT A post shared by Suzy Menkes (@suzymenkesvogue) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Sitting front row were Courtney Love, Chloë Sevigny, Princess Alexandra Von Hannover, Robin Wright, and her son, Hopper Jack Penn. Quotes from Bergé lined every seat.

Pierre Bergé quote on every seat at Saint Laurent pic.twitter.com/uzOUJtfmfm — Alexander Fury (@AlexanderFury) September 26, 2017

As for the runway, Liam Gallagher’s son, Lennon Gallagher, walked along with fellow scion, Kaia Gerber, who closed the show in a bulbous sequin number. Feathers seemed to be the theme of the collection — they were worn from head-to-toe, on thigh-high boots and dramatic collars alike. With six-foot-tall models in short leather shorts and mini skirts, long legs really stole the night.