Go Backstage at Brandon Maxwell, Monse, and Jason Wu

The backstage of a runway show has been described in many ways: hectic, for one. Glamorous, for another. But rarely (if ever?) have the moments before a show been described as “playful.” That was the scene during at least three shows yesterday during New York Fashion Week: Karlie Kloss’s Cinderella moment at Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu’s dreamy pastels, and Minnie Mouse’s NYFW debut at Monse proved that whimsy isn’t just relegated to the runways. Click through to see the twirls, Disney fan-girls, and hugs that occurred moments before the shows began.
