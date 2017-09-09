Last night in New York, Harpers Bazaar global fashion director Carine Roitfeld transformed the Plaza Hotel into her vision of rock-and-roll glamour for the magazine’s Icons party — and the icons came out in full force.

Partygoers arrived through a marbled room filled with oversize photographs of the celebrities featured in the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The guests proceeded up a grand staircase to a soaring ballroom, where there was a bar serving nothing but mini bottles of champagne.

Shortly after the party started, the Weeknd took the stage for a live performance before a crowd that included fashion and music’s elite: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Jared Leto, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, Courtney Love, Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Siriano and many more.

The dress code was “rock and roll black tie,” and the crowd did not disappoint with Gucci gowns, a “Satan is a Lad” T-shirt, and Kendall Jenner’s sheer Dolce look. Click through to see some of the most glamorous looks.