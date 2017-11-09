See More of the Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

If Fashion Week followed the days of a regular week (which it doesn’t, for unknown reasons) yesterday would have been hump day (!!!). And just look at how happy Diane von Furstenberg is about it.
The peacocks were out serving mid-week pick-me-up lewks, too. Once again, head-to-toe pink made an appearance as The Trend Of The Moment. Jayne Min wore an arty, painted white-and-blue dress and Natalie Hartley was on theme with her oversize “NY” sweater. Click ahead to see more cheerfully patched jeans, metallic pants, and bright utilitarian jumpsuits.
