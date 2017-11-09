See the Many Glamorous Faces of DragCon

Photo: Lia Clay. Produced by Biel Parklee. Photography Assistant: Luan Sherman.

Fashion Week might be pushing a minimal beauty motif, but this past weekend’s DragCon offered an alternative: pounds of makeup. The two-day conference, which has never before been held in New York, brought 35,000 attendees to the Javits Center. The famously contoured stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race hosted panels and staged “meet-and-greets,” while fans eager to perfect their own makeup could choose from one of many beauty counters available inside the massive space.

Drag Race’s most recent winner, Sasha Velour, attended in a red wig, eschewing her classic hairless style. Bob the Drag Queen’s circus-inspired outfit was almost as bright as her crystal-punctuated eyelashes, while Violet Chachki stuck to her glamorous pinup edge, with fishnet gloves in tow. Click the slideshow below to see all of the dramatic contouring, child queens, and really big hair.