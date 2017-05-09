See the Newest Fashion Campaigns for Fall

Fashion Week is upon us! As designers prepare to send their new spring 2018 collections down the runway, the ad campaigns for their fall 2017 collections fill the current September issues. The fall collections brought many shifts to the industry — an influx of see-now, buy-now shows, the resurrection of ‘80s power suits, and most notably Raf Simons’s first collection as chief creative officer at Calvin Klein. While the fall season was an unquestionably exciting one, the ads are in no shortage of creative flair.

Artist collaborations abound among the ads for fall, with Annie Leibovitz collaborating once more with artist Liu Bolin for a chameleon-like, iceberg-scape spread for Moncler, and Stella McCartney enlisting the illustrative talent of artist Urs Fischer. Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne also contributed to the season by directing a vaudevillian film for Kenzo featuring a roster of comedy’s A-listers, including Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

The Hadid family is also out in full force for the fall campaigns, with Bella fronting the Giuseppe Zanotti and Zadig & Voltaire campaigns; Gigi headlining multiple campaigns including Versace, Stuart Weitzman, Fendi and Missoni; and Anwar posing alongside Bella in Zadig & Voltaire. Fashion regulars including Alexa Chung and Catherine Deneuve star in spreads for AG and Louis Vuitton, while fresh faces Taylor Hill and Emily Ratajkowski share the spotlight with adds for Bally MICHAEL Michael Kors, Versace and DKNY.

Click ahead to see the latest fall fashion 2017 campaigns, including more from Sies Marjan’s campaign featuring a Bruce Weber spread with Isabella Rossellini, HUGO Hugo Boss’s campaign featuring M.I.A., and Gucci’s Star Trek–disco wonderland. Keep checking back in as we’ll be adding more campaigns as they’re announced.