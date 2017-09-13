Serena Williams Shares the First Adorable Images of Her New Baby Girl

Tennis legend Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl — her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — on September 1 in West Palm Beach. On Wednesday, Williams shared the first image of her new daughter — named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — as well as a sweet video documenting her pregnancy.

Williams revealed in the video that she and little Alexis were in the hospital for six days after the delivery, since “we had a lot of complications.” Luckily, it appears both mother and daughter are doing fine now, as Williams enthusiastically tells the camera, “But look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

The cute video shows Williams’s first sonogram — as well as a sly shot of her holding up (and kissing) her Australian Open trophy with the text, “No one knows I’m 8 weeks pregnant.” The video also includes sweet shots of Williams and Ohanian talking to her belly and playfully teasing each other, as well as shots of Williams playing tennis throughout her pregnancy and glimpses of the parents-to-be at baby classes.

Finally, the video ends with a title card introducing their baby girl to the world — and a gentle reminder that the baby already has one Grand Slam title under her belt.