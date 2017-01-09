Serena Williams Just Had Her Baby Girl

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tennis legend Serena Williams gave birth on Friday, to a baby girl in West Palm Beach. (No name was disclosed.) This is the first child for Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and was born, appropriately, as the US Open is underway.

Williams was reportedly induced into labor on Thursday at a Palm Beach hospital. She first announced her pregnancy on Snapchat back in April, while she was 20 weeks along. Shortly after, she admitted that she had posted it accidentally, but has since shared her and Ohanian prepping for their child’s arrival with “baby class.”

Congrats to them all!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

@serenawilliams had baby girl !!! Congrats from NYC @Eurosport_DE — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 1, 2017

Congrat's to @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian on the birth of your baby girl!! Enjoy the best day of your lives. 🌈 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 1, 2017