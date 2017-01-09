Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale Is Your Best Place for New Fall Clothes

While you were packing your bags for that final summer getaway, Nordstrom quietly unveiled their ginormous Labor Day sale this morning. Because we could all use a little fall fashion re-up before its bona fide sweater weather, consider it an opportune time to save extra on the closet essentials you were going to buy anyway. There are plenty of items up for grabs up to 40 percent off: like a trendy menswear blazer from Tibi, vibrant green Adidas to give your Stan Smiths a break, and the A.P.C. bag I’ve been dreaming about all year. Tibi and Topshop fans are also especially in luck. The selection is extremely large but we’ve filtered through it to bring you the best on-trend and stylish pieces to buy now. Prices will go up on September 11, so scroll below to shop our favorites.
