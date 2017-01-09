Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale Is Your Best Place for New Fall Clothes

While you were packing your bags for that final summer getaway, Nordstrom quietly unveiled their ginormous Labor Day sale this morning. Because we could all use a little fall fashion re-up before its bona fide sweater weather, consider it an opportune time to save extra on the closet essentials you were going to buy anyway. There are plenty of items up for grabs up to 40 percent off: like a trendy menswear blazer from Tibi, vibrant green Adidas to give your Stan Smiths a break, and the A.P.C. bag I’ve been dreaming about all year. Tibi and Topshop fans are also especially in luck. The selection is extremely large but we’ve filtered through it to bring you the best on-trend and stylish pieces to buy now. Prices will go up on September 11, so scroll below to shop our favorites.

Original Price: $79 Buy Chelsea28 Pleated Velvet Skirt $47 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Photo: afront Original Price: $80 Buy Adidas Gazelle Sneakers Sale Price: $60 (25% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $75 Buy Topshop Button Straight Leg Crop Jeans Sale Price $37 (50% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $168 Buy Free People Quilted Bomber Jacket Sale Price: $101 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $350 Buy 3.1 Phillip Lim Faux Pearl Knit Top Sale Price:$210 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $575 Buy A.P.C. Sac Luna Leather Bag Sale Price: $345 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Photo: PAUL Original Price: $190 Buy LAUREN Ralph Lauren Trench Coat Sale Price: $130 (30% off) , Nordstrom

Photo: p Original Price: $350 Buy Oscar de la Renta Tassel Drop Earrings Sale Price: $173 (50% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $365 Buy Elizabeth and James Crescent Pleated Pants Sale Price: $219 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $250 Buy Topshop Unique Inspiral Silk Blouse Sale Price: $125 (50% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $269 Buy FRAME Le Ankle Flare Jeans Sale Price: $161 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $180 Buy Topshop Boutique Slash Back Asymmetrical Dress Sale Price: $90 (50% off) , Nordstrom

Original Price: $495 Buy Tibi Oversize Glen Plaid Blazer Sale Price: $297 (40% off) , Nordstrom

