Super Mario Is Making Beauty Products

Photo: Courtesy of AOH

Koopas, this isn’t for you. Shu Uemura has created one of the cutest (and most nostalgic) beauty collaborations, pairing up with Super Mario Brothers to create what is Luigi, Mario, Toad, and Princess Peach’s first-ever beauty collaboration. But the endeavor goes beyond slapping their faces on packaging — the Mushroom Kingdom is expansive.

Although it will be fun to see Mario’s face in your shower when you’re washing your face with Madonna’s rumored favorite face wash (the Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil), there will also be actual makeup products. Among them include a set of tinted lip balms (Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine in shades like Stage Cleared and Saved Peach, $30), lip glosses (Tint In Balm, $30), eye pencils (Drawing Pencils, $24), an eyeshadow palette (Peach’s Eye and Cheek Palette, $115), blush delivered by cushion compact (Fresh Cushion Blush, $39), and something called a “stamp-on” liner (Dual Stamp-Me Liner, $34). Everything will go on sale in October, but here’s a first look at some of the products below.

Photo: Courtesy of Shu Uemura/Masakazu Ikeda

Photo: Courtesy of Shu Uemura/Masakazu Ikeda

Photo: Courtesy of Shu Uemura/Masakazu Ikeda