Sloane Stephens’s Post-Win Smiles at the U.S. Open Will Warm Your Heart

Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-four-year-old Sloane Stephens just won the U.S. Open and became the first non-Williams American woman to win a Grand Slam since 2002. At the start of the tournament she was unseeded and ranked number 83, but today, in a historic comeback, she beat number 15-seeded Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0.

Per the New York Times, at the trophy ceremony Sloane said, “I should just retire now. I told Maddie [Keys] I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean talk about a comeback.”

For those of us who have never won an international title, this is probably how you imagined it would feel. Come on, just look how happy she is.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Seriously. Look at that smile.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This is how all Grand Slam winners should hold their trophy.

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

This is the smile of a woman who has beat both Williams sisters.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serena, Venus, Federer, Nadal: take note.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Congratulations, Sloane. Never stop reveling.