Teva’s Making an Ugly-Cool Japanese-Inspired Sandal

Teva collaborating with cool brands isn’t a new development: They’ve been partnering with the arbiters of all things downtown cool, Opening Ceremony, since 2014. But now that the fickle winds of normcore have shifted to gorpcore, it only makes sense that their next project is with the most stylized camping brand of them all — Snow Peak. The Japanese outdoors label, founded in 1958, is the place you go when you want a portable stove so beautifully designed that you want to fantasize about packing up a car to find the most pristine forest to set up your tent.

The Teva x Snow Peak sandal is the same idea: a really cool looking shoe that you could technically wear into the woods for an easy hike or (more likely) to the grocery store on a weekend morning. They chose the classic XLT design and added a few twists, namely swapping in the brand’s signature indigo color. The rubber sole is as durable and cushioned as you’d expect but they didn’t stop there: they added tiny flecks of white scattered throughout, as if your favorite wool sweater decided to rub off on them. Should you need suggestions on how to wear it, Snow Peak has helpfully styled them in true Gorpcore manner with thick socks, cropped jeans and (presumably) an anorak. Right now you can only buy it at their Soho store, but keep an eye on the site — they might do a drop later.

Snow Peak x Teva Hurricane XLT-Snow Peak, $160 at Snow Peak, 59 Crosby Street; 212-226-8640