Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Are Instagram Official

Photo: 2017 Bauer-Griffin

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, 34 and 19, made their relationship Instagram official on Saturday. The couple posted many Instagram Stories of each other, including a video of a dessert reading “Congratulations Scott and Sophia” in chocolate (yes, her name was misspelled).

As to what they’re celebrating? Maybe Scott tenderly asked Richie (who previously dated Justin Bieber) to be his girlfriend, and the sparklers and dessert are the celebrity edition of a promposal.

They have been rumored as a couple since May, but Richie tweeted that people they’re “just homies.”