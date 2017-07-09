St. Vincent Wore the Most Incredible Dress at the Tiffany Party

If good things come in blue boxes, great things come when a whole party is bathed in a Tiffany & Co. blue light. To celebrate the brand’s launch of its new fragrance, Riley Keough and Zoey Deutch partied with scent campaign faces Julia Nobis, Vittoria Ceretti, and Achok Majak. Indoors where the rain couldn’t get to party guests, singer St. Vincent entertained the crowd with hits including the Beatles’ classic “All You Need Is Love,” while casually wearing an incredible dress made of red vinyl. Click through the slideshow to see that dress, Doutzen Kroes, Reed Krakoff, and more celebrities from the event.
Comments