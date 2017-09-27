Buy a Beautiful Bra and Support Breast-Cancer Awareness

Breast-cancer awareness is a cause close to Stella McCartney’s heart, especially since her mother Linda passed away from the disease almost 20 years ago. Every October McCartney launches a special campaign to benefit various charities that help women get tested, treated, as well as help with recovery. In prior years they’ve featured the likes of Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Chelsea Handler.

For 2017, the brand partnered up with Alicia Keys on a special poppy-pink colorway of their Ophelia Whistling lace set. The long-line, soft bralette has delicate ties at the shoulders and a beautiful back detail. Purchases of both the top and its matching brief will have proceeds going towards two charities: The Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center of Harlem and The Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool.

In addition to the Ophelia Whistling lace set, McCartney also created a style especially for women who underwent mastectomies. The Louise Listening compression bra will benefit the Hello Beautiful Foundation, a support charity for patients and their families based in London. Made from super-soft cotton, it’s meant to offer support during the healing process.

Scroll ahead to check it all out and shop some lingerie for a good cause.

Buy Stella McCartney Ophelia Whistling Soft Cup Bra $160, Stella McCartney

Buy Stella McCartney Ophelia Whistling Briefs $90, Stella McCartney

Buy Louise Listening Post-Double Mastectomy Bra $125, Stella McCartney

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.