Steve Bannon Says He’s Trump’s ‘Wingman’

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

In mid-August, Steve Bannon was removed from his role as White House chief strategist and promptly returned to his job helming Breitbart News. The far-right nationalist promised to unveil “Bannon da barbarian” and “go to war for Trump,” rhetoric he’s doubling-down on in a new 60 Minutes interview with Charlie Rose.

CBS News released a short clip on Thursdsay morning, in which Bannon says that he’s correctly perceived as a “street fighter,” which is for sure what most people think when they look at a photo of him. He also says that he’s going to be Trump’s “wingman,” which is also, uh, not exactly how that word is typically used.

"I'm a street fighter... I think that's why Donald Trump and I get along so well" -- Steve Bannon tells @CharlieRose https://t.co/bvpAtNL6oQ pic.twitter.com/dZwJIWGEVf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 7, 2017

The full interview airs on Sunday, September 10.