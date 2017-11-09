Bannon Says Trump Will Keep Tweeting Whether You Like It or Not

Photo: CBS

Steve Bannon used his appearance on Sunday’s 60 Minutes to deliver contradictory opinions on Republican infighting, but he also weighed in on more crucial matters, such as what the president chooses to do with his Twitter account.

When CBS’s Charlie Rose asked whether Trump would get more “presidential,” Bannon sort of inexplicably brought the topic around to his tweets. “I think he’s very presidential,” Bannon said. For instance, “he uses Twitter” to “talk directly to the American people.” He went on, “I think what [Trump] does on Twitter is extraordinary.”

When Rose suggested that maybe the content of those tweets wasn’t very “presidential,” Bannon replied, that the “pearl-clutching mainstream media” was at fault for framing the tweets as “not correct, not right.” He went on:

This is another just standard in judgment that you rain upon him in the effort to destroy Donald Trump. He knows he’s speaking directly to the people who put him in office when he uses Twitter. And it sometimes is not in the custom and tradition of what the opposition party deems is appropriate. You’re — you’re absolutely correct, it’s not. And he’s not gonna stop.

But even Bannon acknowledged that Trump doesn’t always have the best words. “To say something else, you’re gonna get some good there,” he said. “And every now and again you’re gonna get some less good, OK? But you’re just gonna have to live with it.” Strong words from the president’s personal street fighter.