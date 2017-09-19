The Latest on the Cut

24 mins ago

Big News on the Way For Blac Chyna’s Rap Career

She’s reportedly already met with four labels.

8:00 a.m.

How Self-Expression Replaced Love As the Most Important Part of a Marriage

A new book argues that, in the past few decades, there’s been a dramatic change in what we expect from our spouses.

7:00 a.m.

Nour Is a Syrian Immigrant. She’s Afraid to Say Her Name Out Loud in America.

The September edition of the Cut’s Golden Door comic.

7:00 a.m.

Pamela Adlon of Better Things

The creator, writer, showrunner and star of FX’s Better Things talks about directing season two on her own and how she balances work and motherhood.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Report: Ryan Phillippe’s Girlfriend Sues Him After Alleged Assault

TMZ reports that Phillippe’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, claims he threw her down a flight of stairs.

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Why Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Sounds Like Canadian Punk

There was a slight mixup at the factory.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

Commentator Says She Was ‘Raped’ by Fox News Host

Scottie Nell Hughes claims the network blacklisted her after she reported alleged sexual assault.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Has Some Theories About Tom Brady and Donald Trump

He speculated about Ivanka Trump and Gisele Bündchen on TMZ Live.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Join a Photo Walk Honoring Bill Cunningham This Wednesday

Celebrating the new documentary The Times of Bill.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Postwar Exuberance in the Photos of Robert Doisneau

A new collection spotlights the photographer’s work for Vogue Paris.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Erdem Imagined a Freaky Friday Body Swap

What happens Queen Elizabeth and Dorothy Dandridge switch places.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Emporio Armani Returns to London With a Candy-Colored Show

The after-party appropriately featured some nostalgic ‘80s music.

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

Super Mario Is Making Beauty Products

Maybe Bowser could use these to get a glow-up.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

How to Be Waterproof and Stylish at London Fashion Week

Stylish fanny pack? Check. Houndstooth raincoat? Check.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

British Men Aren’t Taking Their Parental Leave

Fewer than one percent of men in the U.K. are taking advantage of the country’s shared-parental-leave offering.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Glossier’s Oil Wash Will Make You Excited to Wake Up Early

It’s worth the hype.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

Manolo Blahnik Himself Response to Melania Trump’s Controversial Heels

“I don’t think she’s insensitive,” says the designer.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

I Tried the World’s Most Painful Facial

And I loved it.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

R. Kelly Accuser Describes Being ‘Trained’ to Sexually Please Him at 16

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’”

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Bask in the Glory of This Amazingly Terrible Campaign Ad

Dan Helmer is here for two things: to run for Congress and to sing karaoke like he’s in Top Gun.