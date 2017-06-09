The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

5 Surprising Facts About Surrogacy

In light of Kim and Kanye’s baby news.

20 mins ago

Trump Likes It When Ivanka Calls Him ‘Daddy’

Can’t unhear this one.

5:03 p.m.

You Can Now Buy Korean Beauty at Target

Sheet masks are everywhere.

4:35 p.m.

Alexander Wang Has the Mother Lode of Vintage Hip-Hop Tees

You can’t find these at Urban Outfitters.

4:30 p.m.

Inside a Stunning Dance Performance at the Guggenheim

Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri designed the costumes for “Falls the Shadow” at the Guggenheim museum.

4:30 p.m.

You Can Now Hire a ‘Book Doula’

For when you need help pushing a book out.

4:07 p.m.

Kate Winslet Is the Latest Actress to Clumsily Defend Working With Woody Allen

“Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.”

3:18 p.m.

New Yorkers Have Discovered a New Way to Wear Fanny Packs

The most obvious fashion hack for someone on the go.

3:14 p.m.

The Best Thai-Drugstore Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Behold the undersung beauty booty of Thailand.

2:50 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Smell Like Dubai, Paris, or Tokyo

Le Labo’s City Exclusive scents are now available everywhere for one month only.

2:25 p.m.

John Legend on Toxic Masculinity and Touring With Chrissy Teigen

“We’ve got a crib and a changing table on the bus.”

1:57 p.m.

In New Memoir, Hillary Clinton Asks Why People Hate Her So Much

She also opens up about her marriage to Bill.

1:24 p.m.

Juergen Teller’s Favorite Photos of Vivienne Westwood

A new book showcases the photographer and designer’s collaborative friendship.

1:17 p.m.

8 Pretty, Silky Blouses for Under $100

The perfect complement to your cozy fall sweaters.

12:50 p.m.

DACA Recipients Say They Are ‘Here to Stay’

Dreamers respond to President Trump ending DACA, saying “our hopes were crushed.”

12:38 p.m.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate

Congrats!

12:23 p.m.

For the Perfect Short Cut, Befriend Your Stylist

And then prepare to use plenty of products.

12:02 p.m.

Laverne Cox Stars in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign

Their mystery project is finally revealed.

11:28 a.m.

Trick Yourself Into Feeling Wide Awake After a Bad Night’s Sleep

The often-overlooked factors that determine whether you spend the day full of energy or feeling like a zombie.

11:12 a.m.

The Ambition Collision

A generation raised to chase professional success is confronting a dead end.