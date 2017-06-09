You Can Now Buy Korean Beauty at Target

No hot dogs, but you can soon buy sheet masks at Target. Starting soon, the retailer will be launching the “Glow Studio.” Unlike the typical infinite-step Korean beauty routine, they’ll be offering products meant for a “simple” four-step regimen. Partnering with “natural” Korean beauty start-up Glow Recipe, there will be kits for different skin types. There will also be exclusive products featuring green tea and other botanicals from favorite brands like Whamisa (they make great face toners), Make P:rem (creator of one of my favorite Korean sunscreens) and LJH (who make oils that don’t feel like oils). Prices will range from $5 to $38 and you can buy it all, along with your Lisa Frank pajamas, in stores and online September 10.
