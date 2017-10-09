The 5 Best Looks From Mansur Gavriel’s New Clothing Line

Mansur Gavriel debuted its first see-now, buy-now ready-to-wear collection today at its Soho store, showing a cohesive mix of knits and outerwear in signature neutral hues, from nude to pink, red, and black. There were chunky knit sweaters, puffer coats, and whimsical prints, but the models’ matching scrunchies arguably stole the show.
To no one’s surprise, the cult fall/winter 2017 collection is already selling out on Net-a-Porter, with pieces starting at $295 for mohair sweaters and $1,295 for wool coats. See our five favorite looks below.
